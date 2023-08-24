Sony PlayStation is acquiring Audeze, maker of planar-magnetic studio headphones

The high-end headphone manufacturer may still continue collaborating with Sony’s competitors

Esteemed headphone manufacturer Audeze is set to be acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment, with a focus on PlayStation.

In a statement released today (24 August), Sony announced that it has “entered into an agreement to acquire Audeze.” The California-based tech giant said that the purchase will assist in the innovation of audio experiences of PlayStation games.

Audeze will continue to operate independently, which likely means it will continue to build its high-end planar magnetic studio headphones, such as the £1,699 Manny MM-500s.

However, elsewhere in Audeze’s catalogue is a selection of award-winning “audiophile gaming headphones.” Also built with planar magnetic tech, these headphones – such as the Maxwells – offer 24-bit, 96kHz via wifi dongle, plus Dolby Atmos capabilities.

On the latter, Sony’s senior vice president of platform experience, Hideaki Nishino says: “We’re excited to bring Audeze’s expertise into the PlayStation ecosystem, building on the great strides we’ve made with PlayStation 5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech and the Pulse 3D wireless headset.”

Meanwhile, Audeze’s CEO Sankar Thiagasamudram suggest that the acquisition will provide the brand with opportunities to expand its business and amp up PlayStation’s audio tech.

“Sony Interactive provides Audeze with a unique opportunity to scale our business, as we continue with our mission to deliver best-in-class headphones to recording professionals, audiophiles, and gamers.”

“We’re also looking forward to contributing to Sony Interactive’s efforts to take PlayStation audio experiences to the next level.”

Previously, Audeze has collaborated with one of Sony’s main competitors, Microsoft, on limited-edition headphones for the Xbox. Sony’s press statement suggests that, as its fellow California-based company is still operating independently, it will continue to collaborate with Sony’s competition. No doubt Sony and Audeze co-branded products are in the works, though.

Sony has recently been in the news for another announcement: PlayStation Portal, a new handheld gaming device to accompany the PS5.

The statement ends, “Terms of this transaction, including the acquisition cost, are not disclosed due to contractual commitments.”