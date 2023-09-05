Dolby Atmos FlexConnect lets you shape your wireless spatial audio setup around you

Wirelessly connect speakers to your TV and create an Atmos-enabled spatial audio setup without having to worry about power cables or speaker placement

Dolby has announced FlexConnect, a flexible Dolby Atmos system that lets you customise the arrangement of Atmos-compatible wireless speakers.

FlexConnect lets you re-shape your wireless speaker setup to any arrangement you like, without the need to consider room size, electrical sockets, or furniture arrangement, according to the brand.

The system is set to be compatible only with TCL TVs, reports The Verge. However, the technology will work with any wireless smart speaker that has the correct AV receiver for Dolby Atmos listening. Examples of these are the Sonos Era 300, Sonos Beam and the Samsung SWA-9500S.

Other than speakers, no additional hardware is required for FlexConnect to work. The setup is managed entirely through your TV without requiring extra remotes. According to Dolby, it takes just a few minutes for the FlexConnect app to configure itself to your new arrangement each time you change it.

According to the audio brand, audio is cleverly distributed among the TV speakers and each wireless speaker to optimise sound quality for all your devices, providing a customised Dolby Atmos experience. Your wireless speakers don’t have to be symmetrical or in a perfect place to work, the technology will adapt to wherever they are placed.

If you’re living in London and want to experience Dolby Atmos, Tileyard Studios in King’s Cross recently launched an immersive listening space, The Gallery, for Dolby Atmos playback sessions.

Not everyone is on board with Dolby Atmos, however. Kid Cudi recently wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Dolby Atmos is ruining my artwork.

“This is very bad. I am listening to multiple songs of mine that are completely full of errors.” He writes. “Drums drop out the middle of verses, start off not on the one, all messed up. Artists should not have their music manipulated like this.”

FlexConnect will be available next year, according to The Verge, and TCL will be the first to offer Atmos FlexConnect on its 2024 TVs. No price has yet been revealed. Sign up for updates on Dolby Atmos FlexConnect via dolby.com.