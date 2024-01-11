CES 2024: Samsung debuts ‘Music Frame’ at CES 2024 – a screenless Bluetooth speaker that doubles up as a picture frame

CES 2024 is off to a flying start over in Las Vegas. Every year, the event continues to showcase the finest, most innovative pieces of new tech – and 2024 is shaping up to be no exception.

Samsung has unveiled a selection of exciting new products at its showcase event, including a stylish new way to listen to your favourite records. The Music Frame serves as the musical counterpart to Samsung’s The Frame TV, a wireless bluetooth speaker that doubles up as a nifty picture frame.

The Music Frame is designed to provide a top-notch listening experience. With Samsung’s SpaceFit tech, it’s able to calibrate the sound to the room, the company insisting it is capable of a “wide radial sound range” that should impress in just about any size space. The speaker is also capable of Dolby Atmos audio, as well as being fit with two woofers, two tweeters, and two mid-range drivers.

But surely popping a photo or a vinyl in the frame in front of the speaker will muffle the sound? Nope – while four drivers are front-facing, the two woofers are on the reverse side of the frame, which allows the speaker’s sound to remain crystal clear.

The frame can be used via bluetooth or Wi-Fi, and is able to be linked in as part of a home theatre set-up due to its compatibility with Samsung’s Q-Symphony technology. That means it will pair easily with any TV speakers or Samsung soundbar you may already own.

As well as the Music Frame, Samsung has also unveiled an advanced, AI-powered version of 2020’s Ballie, allowing anyone to have their own cute robotic AI companion. There’s also an AI fridge on offer, as well as an 8k projector and an incredibly futuristic transparent TV.

No prices have been announced for Samsung’s latest array of tech, but we expect they will be announced later down the line.

