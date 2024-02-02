Moog’s Apple Vision Pro Animoog Galaxy softsynth is a “multidimensional sonic, visual and spatial experience”

The “multi-sensory creative tool” is available now for Vision Pro, costing $29.

Scratching your head at the lack of music-making apps on your new $3,500 Vision Pro? Fear not. Moog has just launched Animoog Galaxy, a softsynth specifically created for the Apple Vision Pro augmented reality headset.

Animoog Galaxy introduces an innovative approach to the Moog Animoog iOS instrument by integrating spatial computing, giving you a hands-on, immersive sound sculpting experience. It combines generative visuals and audio with the user’s surroundings, so you get a shared-space sound machine.

To use Animoog Galaxy, simply interact with the app using intuitive hand gestures on your Apple Vision Pro device. Navigate through the immersive interface to access presets –120 in total – manipulate parameters, and sculpt soundscapes in real time, all while experiencing dynamic visuals that respond to your movements and actions.

At the heart of Animoog Galaxy lies the Anisotropic Synth Engine (ASE), Moog’s own technology that lets you navigate through unique timbres across the X, Y, and Z axes, so you can create expressive soundscapes.

Animoog Galaxy’s intelligent step sequencer means you can effortlessly generate rhythmical melodies that are perfectly in tune with the keyboard, fostering a seamless flow of musical ideas.

In terms of modulation, there are 10 lanes and a wealth of sources, controllers, and destinations. These include global destinations like Delay and Thick, providing users with extensive control over their sonic creations.

There’s an expansive collection of effects, including Delay, Unison, Bitcrush, Drive, and Filter. There’s also an Arpeggiator function, allowing users to experiment and shape their sound with precision.

And if you’re asking about MIDI compatibility… the answer is ‘yes’. Animoog Galaxy seamlessly integrates with MIDI controllers, allowing users to control the app with their favourite MIDI devices. With full support for MIDI Polyphonic Expression (MPE) input, users can explore expressive playing techniques, while MIDI out capabilities enable Animoog Galaxy’s keyboard to control external instruments.

Animoog Galaxy is available now for $29. Buy it on the Apple App Store.