Leaked photos suggest an Akai MPC Key 37 is on the way just in time for NAMM

It looks like a new compact Akai product is on the way, as leaked photos of a small MPC with 37 keys have surfaced online.

Fans are speculating that these photos suggest an Akai MPC Key 37 is likely to land this weekend in time for The NAMM Show, and that it will arrive in a vibrant red finish.

Two photos of what looks to be the AKAI MPC Key 37 appeared on Reddit earlier this week (22 January). One photograph showed a collection of boxes on a cart with Akai MPC Key 27 written on them, whereas in the second was a blurry capture of the instrument itself, which is a vibrant red colour (via Gear News). This finish was introduced with the MPC One+ last year.

Just yesterday, another photo appeared in higher resolution. Information on exact specifications is of course not yet available as Akai remains tight lipped, but it’s likely to come at a lower price point due to its compact size. You can view the photos below:

The MPC One+ landed in May 2023, hosting AIR’s Juno-60-inspired plugin, wifi and Bluetooth capabilities and increased storage. It arrived just a week after the launch of Ableton’s standalone Push, and its glossy red finish was launched to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the MPC series.

The NAMM Show is taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center this weekend (25 and 28 January), and a multitude of new products have been announced as a result. These including the new microKorg – due to land this June – Audient’s new ORIA interface which prioritises immersive audio workflows, and even the new SEQTRACK from Yamaha.

MusicTech has reached out to Akai for comment. Head to the official Akai website to view its full product range, or find out more on the latest product announcements over at our NAMM 2024 hub.