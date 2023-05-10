logo
News

Superbooth 2023: Korg’s 20th anniversary Crystal edition microKorg is the slickest thing ever

A clear winner in the cool department

 
Korg microKorg Crystal special anniversary edition

Image: Korg

Get MusicTech breaking news as it happens by following us on Telegram: https://t.me/MusicTechOfficial

Superbooth 2023: Korg is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its classic microKorg Synthesizer with the release of a stunning Crystal special edition.

In 2002, the compact, mini-key microKorg synthesizer was introduced, presenting musicians with ready-to-use lead synth and string pad sounds, arpeggiators, a powerful Vocoder, and portability with battery-power operation. The microKorg helped set the bar for affordable, portable synths, and has remained a popular choice within the synth community for the past two decades.

Similar to its predecessor in every way except for its outer shell, the commemorative microKorg Crystal features a semi-translucent chassis that allows you to peer into the internal workings of the unit.

The synth’s controllers (knobs, dials and wheels) are see-through as well, and in place of the wooden side panels on the original are aluminium side panels for a clean look. The new microKorg also comes with a stainless mirror-finish front panel that blends perfectly with, well, everything.

And just so everyone around you is Crystal Clear about your latest purchase, Korg has very kindly included a transparent vinyl bag for you to carry the instrument around.

With a listed price of €539, the microKorg Crystal will be available for purchase starting this July.

More details at korg.com

Korg
#Hard Synths#Superbooth 2023
logo

Get the latest news, reviews and tutorials to your inbox.

Subscribe
logo

The world’s leading media brand at the intersection of music and technology.

Join our mailing list

Sign Up Now

© 2023 MusicTech is part of NME Networks.