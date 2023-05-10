Superbooth 2023: Korg’s 20th anniversary Crystal edition microKorg is the slickest thing ever

Superbooth 2023: Korg is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its classic microKorg Synthesizer with the release of a stunning Crystal special edition.

In 2002, the compact, mini-key microKorg synthesizer was introduced, presenting musicians with ready-to-use lead synth and string pad sounds, arpeggiators, a powerful Vocoder, and portability with battery-power operation. The microKorg helped set the bar for affordable, portable synths, and has remained a popular choice within the synth community for the past two decades.

Similar to its predecessor in every way except for its outer shell, the commemorative microKorg Crystal features a semi-translucent chassis that allows you to peer into the internal workings of the unit.

The synth’s controllers (knobs, dials and wheels) are see-through as well, and in place of the wooden side panels on the original are aluminium side panels for a clean look. The new microKorg also comes with a stainless mirror-finish front panel that blends perfectly with, well, everything.

And just so everyone around you is Crystal Clear about your latest purchase, Korg has very kindly included a transparent vinyl bag for you to carry the instrument around.

With a listed price of €539, the microKorg Crystal will be available for purchase starting this July.

More details at korg.com