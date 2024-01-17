NAMM 2024: IK Multimedia’s new iRig Stream Mic USB is an “accessible” recording solution for musicians and streamers

This compact recording rig pre-mixes multiple sources of audio down to a stereo track, ready to send to streaming apps such as Instagram, Facebook, or Twitch.

NAMM 2024: IK Multimedia has released a “more accessible” version of its iRig Stream Mic Pro – the iRig Stream Mic USB – which offers a “refined solution” for sharing your voice and music.

The iRig Stream Mic USB offers a unidirectional, cardioid pattern, which the brand says is ideal for focusing in on the speaker or singer, and rejecting any background noise. It also hosts an adjustable gain and selectable high-pass filter for eliminating rumble.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the IK Multimedia UNO Synth Pro X

Media players, keyboards, mixers, turntables, soundboards and more can be connected to the product via a “high-grade” stereo 3.5 mm audio input, which can be found directly on the mic. A monitoring mix control allows users to blend the direct or recorded audio via the headphone output.

A Loopback feature allows audio – such as backing tracks or sound effects – from a Mac/PC to be mixed into any recording or stream. Its headphone output offers direct monitoring and lets users check levels with any app, and its 16-bit, 48 kHz converters are said to offer “broadcast-ready” sound for both the mic and stereo aux input.

Each input has its own volume control, so users can make quick adjustments if needed when live on camera. It operates in stereo and pre-mixes multiple sources of audio down to a stereo track, ready to send to streaming apps such as Instagram, Facebook, or Twitch.

iRig Stream Mic USB is powered by its host. It includes a USB-C to USB-C cable, plus audio and video recording app, iRig Recorder 3 LE (iPhone/iPad/Android), plus MixBox CS (iPad) and MixBox SE (Mac/PC) – a suite of effects including dynamics, EQ, reverb and others.

Back in 2021, we rated the iRig Stream Solo and iRig Stream Pro an 8/10 in our review. We noted that both products were highly portable for recording and broadcasting on the move or in smaller spaces, and suggested that streamers should look at the Solo while musicians may prefer the Pro model.

iRig Stream Mic USB is available now for $/€99.99. It ships with a table stand and USB-C cable for Mac, PC, iPad and iPhone 15. Find out more at IK Multimedia.