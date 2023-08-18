House Of Marley launches sustainable Bamboo-made turntable, Stir It Up Lux

House Of Marley, an eco-friendly music tech brand created in collaboration with the Marley family, has launched a sustainable wireless Bluetooth turntable called Stir It Up Lux.

The turntable is made out of sustainable materials, so you don’t have to feel like you’re damaging the planet while dancing to your favourite records. Don’t worry about a thing.

There’s a solid bamboo plinth, a solid glass platter, a replaceable Audio-Technica 95E elliptical stylus and recyclable aluminium headshell, and a double-sided cork slipmat.

House Of Marley’s own Regrind Silicone material also features in the turntable. This is built from silicone scraps, and often can be found in House Of Marley’s slipmats, speaker backings, and wireless charger bumpers.

It’s not all about materials, however, with the Stir It Up Lux. Regarding connectivity, you can traditionally play music via headphones or through speakers thanks to a switchable pre-amp with 3.5mm aux out and RCA (phono/line) out options. The turntable also supports Bluetooth v5.3, allowing you to pair wirelessly to nearby speakers.

When it comes to sound quality, the elliptical stylus has a narrow shape with a larger contact area than conical styluses, making for improved tracking and better sound.

House Of Marley doesn’t just make sustainable turntables. In July, it released new over-ear headphones called Positive Vibration. These are made using FSC-certified wood, recyclable aluminium, and the brand’s own REWIND fabric made from organic cotton, reclaimed hemp, and recycled PET.

Looking to make your turntable setup even better for the environment? In 2022, British tech startup elasticStage introduced “the world’s first on-demand vinyl manufacturer”, a process which involves a “patent-pending” method which requires less energy, and doesn’t require PVC or harmful chemicals.

Stir It Up Lux wireless Bluetooth turntable is available for $399. For more info, visit House Of Marley.