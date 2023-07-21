House of Marley launches sustainable earbuds and over-ear headphones

House Of Marley has unveiled two new pairs of headphones – Positive Vibration Frequency Over-Ear Headphones and Champion 2 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds.

The products come with enhanced features for superior sound quality, and, with all House Of Marley products, have sustainability at the core of their designs. They have been made with responsibly sourced materials, many of which have been recycled, and are encased in recyclable packaging.

The new Positive Vibration Frequency Over-Ear Headphones are designed with soft ear cushions and a padded headband and ensure noise isolation for distraction-free listening. They feature 34 hours of playtime, 40mm drivers, Bluetooth v5.2 with a range of over 15m, and onboard controls.

They are compatible with both iOS and Android and are made from FSC-certified wood, recyclable aluminium, and the brand’s REWIND fabric, which is made from organic cotton, reclaimed hemp and recycled PET.

Meanwhile, the Champion 2 Wireless Earbuds offer 35 hours of playtime, with 10 hours of playtime per single charge per earbud, and come with customisable controls and adjustable audio equalisation through the Marley App. They also feature Bluetooth v5.2, an on-board mic, compatibility with iOS and Android, and eco-friendly materials like bamboo, natural wood fibre composite, and REGRIND silicone, House Of Marley’s signature silicone made from upcycled post-consumer scraps.

They also have an enclosed and adjustable sport wing to keep them in place for hassle-free listening, especially when exercising.

House Of Marley launched in 2008 in collaboration with the family of the late Bob Marley, with his love of both music and the environment in mind. The brand also runs a global give-back initiative called Product Marley, through which they support global reforestation efforts.

The over-ear headphones are available now for $99.99 (£77) and the earbuds for $89.99 (£70).

Learn more at houseofmarley.co.uk.