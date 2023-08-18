Spin in style with this sweet Supreme x Technics turntable

Technics has teamed up with streetwear brand Supreme on a snazzy-looking limited edition SL-1200MK7 turntable arriving later this year.

The turntable was revealed as part of a preview of Supreme’s highly anticipated Fall/Winter 2023 collection. It features a coreless direct drive motor, vibration damping platter, 78RPM speed with wider pitch adjustment, and reverse play function, though users will have to get their own cartridge.

Available from 17 August, the limited edition SL-1200MK7 is decked out in Supreme’s iconic red-white colours, with a metallic Supreme badge on the unit’s body, as well as logos on both the slipmat and the included hingeless dust cover.

Other music-related products in the collection include Supreme/Maxwell cassette tapes, Bluetooth speakers in collaboration with Harman Kardon and Supreme/Koss PortaPro headphones.

In related news, Audio Technica has recently launched its battery-powered vinyl player, the Sound Burger, in three new colourways: black, white and yellow.

Priced at £199, the Sound Burger has a belt-drive system that can play 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records with a tonearm that “employs a dynamic balance system in which stylus pressure is applied through a spring”.

The new iteration of the Sound Burger (the original was released in the 80s) also features Bluetooth compatibility, with wireless play lasting up to 12 hours. It is charged via a USB-C in and a minijack instead of an RCA output.

