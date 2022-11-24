Elektron Syntakt’s latest update adds two new melodic machines, SY Swarm and SY Raw

The melodic SY Raw and SY Swarm are the newest machines to join Syntakt’s arsenal of instruments, in a free 1.2 update from Elektron.

The two new machines are SY Swarm and SY Raw. These are both melodic instruments, but deal in different domains.

SY Swarm is a digital machine and represents Elektron’s take on a supersaw waveform. It features six oscillators stacked atop a fundamental one, as well as a sub that goes two octaves down and the familiar overdrive control. Here’s a potent combination for creating thick, detuned leads.

SY Raw is an analogue machine and features two oscillators with selectable waveforms, ring modulation and noise. Combining sine, asymmetric sine, triangle, sine saw, saw, or square waves with one another gives you wide-ranging results, from deep bass tones, to soaring leads and melodic percussion.

The two new instruments arrive just in time for Elektron’s Black Friday pricing for Syntakt; until 30 November, you can pick up the powerful groovebox for $799 instead of the usual $999.

And the new instruments should pair nicely with the Song Mode update that rolled out in September. This lets you save, label and chain patterns together into songs that perform more predictably; a powerful tool for multi-instrumentalists who want to run Syntakt as the backbone of their set.

Additionally, the 1.2 firmware update for Syntakt also adds sustain pedal support over MIDI and introduces bug fixes and workflow updates that improve the general performance of the device.

Meanwhile, Syntakt picked up the coveted Hype Award at the MusicTech Awards 2022. In our review that came out earlier this year, we said: “Durable, flexible and excellent-sounding at home in the studio or onstage, Elektron has done it again with Syntakt, showing no signs of loosening its hold on the hearts of producers across the electronic and experimental music world.”

Learn more about the free 1.2 update for Syntakt on the Elektron website.