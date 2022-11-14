MusicTech Awards 2022: The Hype Award

What’s tantalised your Gear Acquisition Syndrome this year? Was it one of the eccentric Eurorack modules from Superbooth, an innovative new software effect, or maybe a quirky new groovebox? MusicTech’s Hype Award is dedicated to the products that had us drooling at their sonic flavours, standout features and distinctive designs.

Even if they never made it into our shopping cart, us producers were all too happy to watch the Hype nominees flicker to life and burst out boisterous sounds from afar. The contenders likely had content creators scrambling to publish their ‘first thoughts’ videos, put publications at the ready to post their news stories and reviews, and set message boards alight with discussion. Were they worthy of the hype? Let’s find out.

Neve’s first foray into bedroom producer’s studio was a welcome surprise – despite it’s high price tag – and made the iconic British 88RS preamps more accessible than ever before. Meanwhile, Elektron’s small but mighty Syntakt has been on the mind of myriad producers this year, thanks to its impressive sound palette and workflow. Finally, we had the Akai MPC Key 61, which sparked several debates online but proved to be quite the powerhouse of a workstation for modern music-makers.

Elektron Syntakt

The beautiful Elektron Syntakt, released in April, combines a gritty, warm analogue synth engine with digital drum machine sounds and more in a robust matte black casing. Elektron’s groovebox was met with awe throughout the music production world and plenty of content creators flexed their fingers and showed off how quickly they could build a beat with the third member of the ‘Digi Trinity.’

Was it worthy of the hype? We think so. As we said in our review, “Durable, flexible and excellent-sounding at home in the studio or onstage, Elektron has done it again with Syntakt, showing no signs of loosening its hold on the hearts of producers across the electronic and experimental music world.”

Read our full review here.

AMS Neve 88M

AMS Neve’s 88M bus-powered audio interface dropped like a brick into the wishlists of audio buffs. It brings that coveted Neve preamp sound – that can be heard on some of the most legendary recordings of all time – to the bedroom artists. Indeed, a pair of Neve 88RLB 500 series preamps will set you back around £1,300, so it’s no wonder the Neve sound is so mythic. With its price point of £900, the 88M had producers considering whether or not it’s all it’s cracked up to be. Well, dear reader, it may just do the trick.

In our review, we said: “The 88M is an audio interface in the simplest of forms. There is no DSP for effects, no mixer matrix, no controller app… Compared to the vast range of similar channel count USB interfaces, the 88M is unbeatable in regard to sound and build quality. So if you don’t need anything but audio and are willing to make a professional level investment, this is for you.”

Read our full review here.

Akai MPC Key 61

Even if you bear a mere passing interest in music production, you’ll know what an Akai MPC is. Used by the sampling gods of our generation, it’s unmistakeable 16-grid drum pad is etched into the framework of beatmaking. Akai upped the ante this year with the Key 61, introducing the first full keyboard-equipped MPC workstation for all types of performers and producers. It wasn’t an immediate hit with <em>all</em> of its owners, but it did make many of us read and watch countless reviews to see whether it could make an appearance in our setup one day.

In our review, we said “The MPC Key 61 is a proper studio and stage centrepiece. Its sample editing and sound-design tools are powerful, and the generous connectivity options allow you to perform with a cockpit of instruments. Akai can’t please everyone with the MPC Key but should you find yourself in front of one, you won’t fail to be inspired by what’s on board.”

Read our full review here.