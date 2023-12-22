Behringer introduces Victor Eurorack module with a PRO-VS Mini engine

The smaller sibling of the PRO-VS Mini is here, with 128 waveforms.

Music gear manufacturer Behringer has officially launched its Victor morphing oscillator module for Eurorack. The module is hailed as the “little brother” of the PRO-VS Mini, and is now ready for shipping.

It comes packed with all 128 waveforms found in the PRO-VS Mini engine and all four vector oscillators, offering “flexibility for sound design and patch creation”.

The PRO-VS Mini was launched back in July, and is based on the 1986 Sequential Circuits Prophet VS which was used by artists such as Vangelis, John Carpenter, Brian Eno, Trent Reznor and Kraftwerk.

“It’s morphin’ time! The Behringer Victor quad vector morphing oscillator module is here and it’s ready to take your waveforms and transform them into searing lead tones, epic sounding chords and moody, ethereal soundscapes with the flick of a joystick!” says Behringer on its Facebook page.

The module also hosts an “all important” joystick control to morph between the oscillators and waveforms, plus there’s inputs and controls for CV and gate, frequency modulation and CV-Ins for control over the X and Y axis. A CV output for the X and Y enables users to use the joystick to control other modules in their set up too.

Watch the video below for a closer look:

Back in November, Behringer also launched its UB-Xa synthesiser – a reproduction of the 1981 Oberheim OB-X, after six years of development. It has 16 voices of “true polyphony,” with two VCOs per voice, plus dual pole or four pole VCFs.

The Behringer Victor Eurorack module is available now for £89 via Andertons. Find out more over at Behringer.