Behringer’s new Pro VS Mini is a pocket-sized Prophet

Behringer has unveiled the latest in its mini synth range, a cute but versatile little thing called the Pro VS Mini.

This is a replica of the larger Sequential Prophet VS, a Vector synthesizer launched in 1986. This classic instrument survived a synth war between other hybrid synths at the time such as the Roland JX10 and Yamaha DX7 to become a synth of choice for Vangelis, John Carpenter, Brian Eno, Trent Reznor and Kraftwerk.

Behringer’s shrunken take on this classic bit of kit, the new Pro VS Mini, reproduces four voices of the sound engine of the Prophet VS. In terms of connectivity, it can be powered via USB-C, and there’s CV sync and DIN MIDI connection, too.

On the face of its electric black and blue interface, you’ll find ADSR controls, two LFOs to control the cutoff and oscillator pitch and an analogue filter and “studio-grade” chorus effect, says Behringer. Here, you’ll also be able to select waveforms to blend, from which there are 129 waveform presets to pick and each can be seen via a small screen.

The Pro VS Mini wouldn’t be a replica of the famous Prophet VS synth, however, if it wasn’t for the joystick on the left-hand side of the unit, which enables Vector synthesis.

Vector synthesis allows you to merge waveforms using a joystick, enabling dynamic, evolving sounds with various timbres and expressions. It results in complex audio, and in this case, produces a versatile array of sounds from synth brass, organs, strings and pads – all of which could easily belong to a Blade Runner universe.

As a music tech fan, you’re most likely well aware of Behringer’s consistent teasing of new products. Recently, it launched a similarly-sized Yamaha DX7-style synth called the BX700 – the DX7 “on steroids, according to Behringer. It also launched a suave red and black edition of its modded 303 replica called the RD-3-MO-BK.

Keep up to date – or try to, at least – with Behringer’s seemingly unstoppable crusade to produce affordable recreations of the world’s most popular synthesizers via MusicTech. In this list, we attempt to collate all the latest gossip regarding new Behringer products as they come in.

The Behringer Pro VS Mini costs around $110 and is available to buy at thomann.