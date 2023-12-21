GForce launches AXXESS software synth inspired by a streamline ARP classic

GForce Software has launched a modern recreation of ARP’s 1975 AXXE synthesiser with the new AXXESS plugin. The product is described as offering “the AXXE sound on steroids”, and it’s currently selling at half price.

AXXESS is inspired by ARP’s most affordable synth – which was developed as a streamlined, budget-friendly version of the Odyssey – and is said to “retain the warm analogue sound”.

Despite the original AXXE launching at a price point for budding musicians, it was still used by artists such as Paul McCartney and Heart. This emulation of the famous synth is the “sibling” of GForce’s award-winning Oddity3, and the brand says it has inherited its character.

AXXESS features over 350 new presets, a new sub-oscillator, an arpeggiator and a 16-step sequencer. Distortion, analogue delay and Reverb effects are on board, and there’s also a Vintage control to add analogue imperfections, velocity to filter, VCA for expressivity, and fully scalable UI designs.

Watch the video below for more:

The new soft synth also utilises X-Modifier technology, which enables users to “reach new sonic heights” by making the most of an independent LFO and Envelope for nearly every parameter. GForce says that while the tone and character of the synth remain authentic to the original, the X-Modifiers “allow you to take this classic sound to unexplored realms of possibility.”

Earlier this year, GForce also launched the world’s first official OB-X plugin emulation. Unlike other emulations such as the Arturia OB-Xa V and UVI UVX80, this was the only official software emulation, which of course integrated the official Oberheim logo and the brand’s name.

The GForce AXXESS is currently retailing at a sale price of £33 (standard price £66). The sale ends on 9 January 2024. Find out more and buy directly over at GForce Software.