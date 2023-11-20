Behringer launches the UB-Xa, a recreation of the Oberheim OB-X, after six years of development 

“More than just a recreation of a classic synthesiser, we’ve made sure that the UB-Xa has all the bells, whistles and characteristics that came with the original.”

Behringer has finally launched its UB-Xa synthesiser, a reproduction of the 1981 Oberheim OB-X, after six years of development.

The product launch has been newly announced today (20 November). It has 16 voices of “true polyphony,” with two VCOs per voice, plus dual pole or four pole VCFs.

The original Oberheim OB-X can be heard on classic records from the likes of Depeche Mode, Tangerine Dream, Prince, and more. According to a video uploaded by Behringer, its “authentic” recreation of the synth cost an eye-watering $3.5 million to develop over the last six years.

“More than just a recreation of a classic synthesiser, we’ve made sure that the UB-Xa has all the bells, whistles and characteristics that came with the original,” says Behringer. “But it’s also filled to the brim with modern features such as velocity and after-touch, 512 user programme memories and comprehensive MIDI implementation.”

The UB-Xa includes all of the original factory patches. Its VCOs and VCFs are heavily based on the original 3340 and 3320 chip designs, and it hosts the ability to split its keyboard so you can layer two different sounds with a bi-timbral mode.

It also has a Vintage Mode which is loaded with eight presets and can provide the character of component interaction and ageing found in classic synths, using real time onboard circuit manipulation. There are two LFOs with seven waveforms each, plus assignable preset recall buttons so you can access your favourite settings in a flash.

Check it out in the video below:

Delays for the production of the synth were of course worsened by chip shortages and the global pandemic. The first demo of the UB-Xa was shown back in 2022. The brand had previously said it was hoping to price the synth below the $1,500 mark, but official pricing details do not yet appear available at the time of writing.

Find out more and view full specifications over at Behringer.