Behringer Pro-800 finally gets an official 2023 release date

Behringer finally has a release date for its hotly-anticipated Pro-800 polyphonic synth, which was first announced in 2020.

While we got a first taste of the Pro-800’s sound capabilities in an Engineer’s Update shared last year, a new product video from Behringer, released today (8 December), takes fans on a more extensive tour of the instrument.

The Pro-800 is Behringer’s first polyphonic synth in the Eurorack format and it draws major influence from the iconic Sequential Prophet-600.

Here’s a rundown of the Pro-800’s key features:

8 analogue voices, 2 VCOs per voice

Dedicated LFO with six waveforms

Additional noise generators, one said to be from “ultra-rare Japanese models”

Built-in polyphonic track sequencer

VCA overdrive for additional harmonics

MIDI CC control for all parameters

400 preset slots

Behringer also says that the Pro-800 was developed with GliGli, a synth expert well-known for their aftermarket modifications for synths such as the Prophet-600; the Pro-800 will include ‘improvements’ from both Behringer and the French developer.

Finally, the Pro-800 is said to begin shipping in April 2023 with an estimated price of $599.

The Pro-800 is just one of many hardware synths Behringer says it’s working on at the moment. The company has been vocal about how the global chip shortage has greatly affected its product launch cycles.

Additionally, Behringer is working on its very own DAW, though that also won’t see the light of release day anytime soon. In an October livestream Q&A, the brand said it was being careful not to “recreate something that is already there” with its DAW.

“That’s a pretty steep task because you need to make [so] us old folks who are used to a very specific DAW still find it approachable, but at the same time you need to really think of new ways to work with this,” says Götz Müller-Dürholt, Customer Branding Leader at Behringer.