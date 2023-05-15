Behringer confirms JT-4000 is ready for production – and will only cost $69

Behringer has revealed that its JT-4000 micro synthesizer is now ready for production, as chips become more available following a shortage.

In a new post on Facebook, the brand wrote: “The JT-4000 is now ready for production. It’s the most powerful synth in the smallest package ever.”

The small but mighty instrument has been officially priced at $69 USD, following an original estimated price of $49. Behringer also teased that it is warming up with more product releases as chip shortages subside.

This micro-synth appears to be heavily inspired by the Roland JP-8000, which was released in 1996. The analogue modelling synth is revered for its Supersaw waveform and is often touted as blending the best parts of analogue and digital synthesis.

The JT-4000, however, is a portable four-voice hybrid paraphonic synthesizer with two analogue modelling oscillators per voice, an analogue filter, an arpeggiator, a crisp OLED display.

The brand first teased the product in 2022, when it shared a video of what it sounds like in action. You can check it out below:

Global chip shortages occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, the war in Ukraine. Behringer now states that “new chip plants” in the United States could facilitate manufacturing from 2023 onwards.

To date, Behringer has unveiled details of over 27 synths on its Facebook page – the company is apparently working on over 50 – which we rounded up here. The brand also recently announced it’s also working on virtual emulations of hardware synths for its imminent free DAW.

You can also keep an eye on Behringer.com for further updates, and to shop its latest products.