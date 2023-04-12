Behringer’s Xenyx 502s and 802s compact mixers are audio interfaces, too

And they could be a potent weapon for noise artists.

Behringer has given its Xenyx mixers a well-deserved update for 2023, with a renewed focus on content creation and recording – as such, these popular compact mixers now also double as compact audio interfaces.

The new Xenyx 502s and 802s mixers were announced on Facebook earlier today (12 April) with a link to a trailer, which you can see below.

The simple addition of a USB audio interface could fill in a gap for many. The Xenyx series remains incredibly popular with DJs and sound artists thanks to its compact design and affordability, and the ability to record directly to DAW could make for an easy way to record entire live sets.

Those benefits cross over to podcasters and content creators as well who want to record directly to their computers with the ease of having your controls laid out in front of you.

Aside from that, the Xenyx 502 and 802 also get streamlined appearances that make it easier to find the exact control you need.

Stay tuned for more on the pricing and release dates for Behringer Xenyx mixers.

Now, assuming these mixer-interfaces let you use hardware routing and record USB audio at the same time, they could be a potent recording tool for noise artists, who’ve long used the ins-and-outs of these simple mixers – with guitar pedals and more – to great effect.