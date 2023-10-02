Behringer’s Chaos, an analogue random sampler module, is now shipping

Behringer is now shipping the Chaos Eurorack module, a random sampler that’s a replica of Mutable Instruments’ Marbles.

Chaos is an analogue Eurorack module that lets you quickly experiment with unexpected sequences and sounds. It lets you create “intricate melodies, complex beats, and evolving soundscapes”, the brand says with control over clock speeds, trigger probabilities, CV scaling, and more.

The Chaos module consists of two sections: ‘t’ and ‘X’. The ‘t’ section generates synchronised random gates, while the ‘X’ section produces random voltages. Both sections are customisable, allowing the creation of unique sequences.

It fits seamlessly into standard Eurorack cases, connecting to the power supply and coexisting with other synth modules, making it an essential tool for modular synthesizer enthusiasts.

Behringer is a company synonymous with gear clones, such as the Behringer RD-8, a Roland TR-808 replica, and the Poly D, an affordable take on the classic Moog Model D synth. Keeping up this theme, Chaos is based on Mutable Instruments’ Marbles unit, a relatively modern product compared to Behringer’s other synths, drum machines and controllers.

Mutable Instruments sadly announced it was discontinuing its modules in April 2022 after its founder, Émilie Gillet, wrote in a forum, “I won’t design new modules and production is progressively stopping. Modules are marked as discontinued when the last shipment is sent to dealers. I can’t predict when it happens as it depends on how fast a batch is made, and how fast it gets sold. It might happen in a week, in a month or in a quarter. There is no easter egg, no plot twist, no teaser.”

Many of Behringer’s highly-anticipated products are starting to become available for shipping. In August, we saw the Kobol Expander synth, and Behringer’s “super portable” JT-4000 Micro synth officially launch.

Order your Chaos module via behringer.com.