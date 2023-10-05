Behringer says it’s “getting close” to finishing a new Groove Box

The manufacturer teased that the BX700 is “a DX7 on steroids”

Behringer has been teasing a new Groove Box, the BX700, on social media.

The company has shared a first-look image of the “really cool” new piece of kit, which it says it’s “getting close” to completing.

Behringer has promised that the new BX700 is “a DX7 on steroids” and boasts “an authentic CS-80 analog filter, a built-in drum machine, a B-Ray and many other cool features.”

Currently, its release date still remains unconfirmed, but the German manufacturer encouraged fans to subscribe to their YouTube channel for immediate, first-hand news on what’s coming next.

It’s far from the only new piece of equipment Behringer has launched lately. Earlier this week, they began shipping the Chaos Eurorack module, a random sampler that’s a replica of Mutable Instruments’ Marbles.

In August, they made the Kobol Expander synthesiser, based on the RSF Kobol Expander of 1979, officially available for shipping, having first teased the product in April last year and announced that it was in its testing phase.

That same month, they also launched its JT-4000 Micro synth, with a design inspired by the Roland JP-8000 which launched back in 1996.

In other news, the brand has found itself in a heated dispute with online personality and product reviewer Loopop, which recently escalated after the brand seemingly took aim once again at the product reviewer recently, claiming “‘influencers’ have decided not to support us anymore because we don’t provide free products for reviews”.

In a recent post to X, Loopop questioned Behringer’s ethical stance following claims made by the company in August that they’re a “not-for-profit” organisation. The post features a screenshot of Behringer’s Arturia Keystep clone, the Swing, alongside the original and set at the same price on the online gear store, Sweetwater.