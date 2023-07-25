Behringer’s new open-backed Alpha and Omega headphones are just $55 each

The beginning and end of your in-ear audio needs?

Behringer has launched two new pairs of open-backed headphones, Alpha and Omega, designed for producers working with high-fidelity audio who’d rather not blast their projects out loud.

The two pairs of headphones are, as with many of Behringer’s products, affordable solutions for audiophiles and professionals. Put together, both come in at a little over $100, each costing a mouth-watering $55.

Naturally, we’ll begin with Alpha. They’re being described by Behringer as a ‘Premium Retro-Style’ pair of headphones.

They feature a metal grille design and high-grade Neodymium 50 mm drivers, giving you an extended frequency response from 10 Hz to 28 kHz. The open-back design provides a true sound-stage feel, while ultra-soft ear cushions and a self-adjusting headband will keep you comfortable during those long-haul production sessions.

Alpha is optimised for use with various audio devices and comes with a convenient detachable 2-sided audio cable (up to 3m) and a gold-plated 3.5mm to 6.3mm TRS threaded adapter. A zipper case is included for easy storage and transport.

The Omega pair doesn’t differ too much from its Alpha counterpart. Omega has the same drivers (10 Hz – 28 kHz), offers the same true sound-stage feel and has ultra-soft ear cushions with self-adjusting headbands, albeit with a more lightweight design.

The main differences are that Alpha has a metal grille, while Omega doesn’t. They also don a gold-plated 3.5 mm to 6.3 mm TRS threaded adapter and are optimised for use with various audio devices.

If you think it’s just headphones Behringer is working on these days, then think again. The brand’s founder, Uli Behringer, is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to provide affordable music-making tools for producers. We’ve compiled every synth, controller and drum machine Behringer is working on in a handy list – and, before you ask, yes, it’s huge.

It doesn’t stop there. The German gear brand’s upcoming Korg SQ-10 replica, the BQ-10, was recently leaked. The brand also recently teased an intriguing new Yamaha DX7-style prototype. For 303 fans, you might be interested to know that Behringer’s modded 303 clone, the TD-3-MO, has been given a cool Nightrider-esque black and red makeover in the new TD-3-MO-BK.

Behringer’s Alpha headphones cost $55 and you can find them at thomann. Likewise, Omega cost just $55 and are also available to buy via thomann.