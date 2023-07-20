Behringer’s modded 303 clone gets black and red makeover in TD-3-MO-BK

The Nightrider-esque TD-3-MO-BK has all the features of the TD-3-MO, while letting you “embrace your dark side”

Behringer has launched a new black version of its “modded out” Roland TB-303 acid bassline synthesizer clone, the TD-3-MO-BK, inviting you to “embrace your dark side”.

This new colourway for the brand’s modded 303 replica is black with red detailing. It has sleek, nightrider-esque red lines on the knobs, red accent and OSC/SUB switches and red lights along its base.

The TD-3, released in 2019, is a “faithful homage” to the classic 1981 Roland TB-303 bassline synthesizer that paved the way for acid house music. A classic piece of gear, the TB-303’s squelching distinctive bass sound can be identified on any track it features in, having even become the defining sound for many popular electronic artists.

Behringer’s TD-3 clone has a fully analogue signal path, a 16-step sequencer, transistor wave-shaping circuitry. Like with the original, it has a built-in arpeggiator and there’s a 4-pole resonant lowpass filter that delivers rich and expressive tones.

The TD-3-MO – previously only available in silver and yellow – is a modded version of the TD-3 and was launched in July 2021. It’s a nod to popular 303 mods like the Devil Fish, which introduced audio in, allowing letting you apply the Filter, Overdrive, and Filter FM to any sound. It also increased the range of the original, with lower Decay and higher Resonance, making for a fatter sound.

The modded TD-3, therefore, follows a similar route of modulation. It features an extra sub-oscillator alongside the primary square/sawtooth oscillator, introducing new circuitry and an extended filter range with FM and overdrive controls. It comes with extra patching points for connecting other equipment.

Furthermore, it offers new parameters like variable slide time and three accent sweep speed modes with three accent sweep modes. MIDI CC support enables seamless control of the TD-3-MO’s filter frequency, allowing easy integration with DAWs and MIDI controllers.

Find out more about the Behringer TD-3-MO-BK at behringer.com.