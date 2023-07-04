Behringer’s reboot of the Korg SQ-10, the BQ-10, has been leaked

Leaked photos show that the manufacturer is developing an update of the 1978 hardware.

A new Behringer-made reboot of the Korg SQ-10 looks to be on the way, at least according to a leak made on synthesiser news website Matrixsynth.

A photo posted on the site shows what looks to be a Behringer-branded clone of Korg’s 1978 SQ-10 sequencer, dubbed the BQ-10.

The device looks to be a downsized version of the SQ-10 packed with knobs, controlling three separate channels with eight steps each, as opposed to the SQ-10’s 12 steps per channel.

There also appears to be additional features including the ability to switch between different voltage settings, and Eurorack compatibility.

Taking a closer look at the admittedly low-res image, it looks like there’s also the option to externally control clock speed, and dials for frequency and width control.

While there is not a lot of information about the synthesiser so far, thanks to the expertly placed NBA basketball in the corner of the image, we can guess that the synthesiser is around 20 inches wide.

Last month, MusicTech took a look at every synth, drum machine and controller that Behringer is working on. With a whopping 50 synths currently in development – most of them clones – the brand recently issued a statement on the “principles of competition” and to “clear up some misconceptions.”

In its own words, Behringer “chases analogue ghosts” in a bid to make music-making a more accessible hobby and give more producers than ever the chance to own a hardware synthesiser.

Considering that the Korg SQ-10 is pretty hard to attain, the BQ-10 would certainly make the late ’70s sound more accessible for a wider user base.

Keep your eyes on Behringer’s Facebook page for more updates.