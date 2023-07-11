Behringer reveals intriguing new Yamaha DX7-style prototype

Behringer has shared a photo of an intriguing new prototype billed as a “DX7 on steroids”.

The BX700 prototype is a portable hybrid synth based on the legendary Yamaha DX7 model. It features a built-in authentic CS-80 analog filter with cut-off and resonance controls on the interface, as well as a built-in drum machine.

Meanwhile, it also appears that it could be used as a hybrid groovebox. There is a mixer for mixing synth, bass and three drum tracks, with an FM engine that can probably be controlled with the four encoders below the display.

The manufacturer has become known for sharing prototypes onto their Facebook page to gather the opinions of their customers. According to their post about the BX700, however, the synth is currently not a product and a roll-out hasn’t been planned.

“What a crazy Friday. Can you believe that after Marc left the office, our other obsessed product magician Miguel quietly tapped me on my shoulder and handed me this synth prototype,” the post began.

“He said ‘You need to know that this synth is on no roadmap, no business plan and even Uli doesn’t know about it. I have designed this in my spare time and I just wanted to share this secretly with you.’

‘It’s a DX7 on steroids as it has an authentic CS-80 analog filter built in and a few other cool features.’ I promised Miguel to keep it confidential so when I share this with you, make sure you don’t share it with anyone else, otherwise I’ll be in big trouble.

“We promise to never make this synth as the world surely doesn’t need another DX7, or does it?”

This isn’t the only prototype Behringer have teased recently. They have also shared details of a prototype polyphonic synth called the Polysource, inspired by the design of the Moog source. According to their Facebook post revealing the potential new product, there is the possibility that it could be made “with 8 analog voices, full patch memory and for the same price as the PRO-800.”

And just earlier this month, it was leaked that Behringer was working on a reboot of the Korg SQ-10 sequencer, the BQ-10.

For more info, head to Behringer’s Facebook page.