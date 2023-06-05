WWDC 2023: New Mac Pro, 15-inch MacBook Air, M2 Ultra Chip & more

WWDC 2023 was a whirlwind of releases and updates. We saw the new Macs, the new iOS 17, Apple’s Vision Pro headset and much, much more.

Apple promised at the beginning of WWDC 2023 that the annual event was going to feature the tech company’s “biggest announcements ever”. While the anticipated Vision Pro mixed reality headset certainly did deliver, music producers and listeners were treated to a new 15-inch MacBook Air, the “most powerful computer ever” in the form of the new Mac Pro, Adaptive Audio and new M2 Ultra chips.

The biggest mic drop of this year’s WWDC – asides from the frankly Westworld-esque Vision Pro – has to be the new Mac Pro, which is being dubbed as the “most powerful computer ever” by Apple. Here, we’ve got a whopping 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU and 192 GB of unified memory. It’s up to three times faster than the fastest Intel-based Mac Pro and its starting configuration is up to seven times faster.

All new Mac Pros will now also feature Apple’s M2 Ultra chips. This new chip is quite simply the combination of two M2 chips, glued together using Apple technology. Another new addition is the M2 Max chip.

The new 15-inch – 15.3 inches to be precise – MacBook Air, “the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop”, is powered by the M2 chip for the first time. It has 24 GB of memory and 2TBA of storage. There’s also a six-speaker sound system, up to eighteen hours of battery life, 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU and as is 12 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.

Unfamiliar with WWDC? Each year, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) takes place at Apple Park in California – Apple HQ, if you will – with the purpose of updating the tech-loving world on upcoming Apple products, platforms and updates to existing ones. The events are also livestreamed so anyone can tune in and find out the latest goings on with Apple.

At WWDC 2020, we got to see macOS Big Sur and iOS 14 in action, then in 2021 Apple gave us Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio, macOS Monterey and iOS 15. Last year, at WWDC 2022, tech consumers found themselves indulged in the wonders of new MacBooks, iOS Ventura and new M2 chips.

