Apple M3 slated for October release, says Apple expert

The first of Apple’s M3 Macs could arrive in October, says Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

In his most recent Power On newsletter, he says that there’s likely to be another launch after Apple’s annual September event, with “a new slate of Macs likely the focus of whatever Apple has planned”.

He continues, “October is too early for new high-end MacBook Pros or desktops, so the first beneficiaries of the new chip should be the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro”.

In March, Gurman said that Apple was working on a number of new iMac models that would feature its next-gen M3 silicon, and that they were at a “late stage” of development. The new chipset should offer higher performance and power due to TMSC’s 3nm process but isn’t expected to feature many more CPU and GPU cores than the current M2 system-on-a-chips.

He also claimed that we could see the new iMac in the second half of the year, and that it’s going to have a similar design to the 2021 model. Meanwhile, Apple is working on a new 32-inch iMac, but it won’t be reaching consumers until 2024 at the soonest.

Gurman went on to say that while Apple has traditionally announced new iPads at the same time as new Macs, that might not be the case this time. Rather, he said, “I wouldn’t expect any major upgrades until the M3 iPad Pros with OLED screens arrive next year”.

In June, the much-anticipated Vision Pro mixed reality headset was finally announced, alongside the “world’s thinnest” 15-inch MacBook Air, the new Mac Pro and Mac Studio and a new Adaptive Audio feature for AirPods.

