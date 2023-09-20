Airbit drops marketplace commissions, enhances free plan, and integrates BandLab

“This integration is just the beginning. We look forward to further empowering our community of creators with additional features in the coming months.”

Airbit, a prominent global beat marketplace, has unveiled a significant integration with BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform. Separately, Airbit is undergoing “transformative changes to simplify online beat selling for music producers and creators”.

Airbit has been a pivotal platform for music producers and creators, with over $50 million earned globally and more than 2 million beats sold to date. Following its acquisition by BandLab Technologies earlier this year, Airbit is continuing its mission to empower artists by simplifying the beat-selling process.

In a move to reinforce its creator-first approach, Airbit has eliminated all seller commission fees on its Marketplace, reducing them from up to 40 per cent to 0 per cent (excluding payment provider transaction fees). This change ensures that producers can retain a more significant portion of their earnings on the Airbit Marketplace.

Moreover, Airbit has expanded its payment options, including credit card payments via Stripe, and has streamlined payout processes. These enhancements are designed to create a more convenient and cost-effective platform for both buyers and sellers.

One of the key updates is the integration with BandLab, offering music producers access to a vast audience of over 60 million users worldwide. Creators can now easily register and log into Airbit using their BandLab account. This seamless integration simplifies the onboarding process for buyers and opens up opportunities for future collaborations within BandLab’s extensive network of creators.

Wasim Khamlichi, CEO & Founder at Airbit, expressed his enthusiasm for the integration, stating, “This partnership with BandLab enhances our commitment to providing music producers with the tools they need to thrive and reach a global audience.”

Meng Ru Kuok, CEO & Co-founder of BandLab Technologies, emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for creators, saying, “This integration is just the beginning. We look forward to further empowering our community of creators with additional features in the coming months.”

Selling your beats online can be a serious money maker. In August, hip-hop producer KXVI revealed he’s made over $1,000,000 selling beats and collaborating with type beat producers.

For more information on Airbit’s integration with BandLab and other updates, please visit airbit.com.

Editor’s note: Airbit and MusicTech are both a part of Caldecott Music Group.