Get your music professionally produced and engineered with MusicTech and BandLab’s Final Mix opportunity

Got a demo track or idea that you’d love to get mixed and released? MusicTech is teaming up with BandLab Opportunities to offer you the chance to have your demo track produced by a professional at Tileyard Studios.

One artist will be selected through the BandLab Opportunities platform to record their music at the London-based studio complex. Their reputable producer will help record and mix the single so that it’s ready for release. MusicTech will spotlight and support the chosen artist with an interview feature, social media content, newsletter coverage and a behind-the-scenes video that documents the production process.

If this sounds like your perfect day out, here’s how to enter. You’ll simply need to submit your demo track via the BandLab platform, and include your artist name, track name, and a short bio about yourself. You’ve got until 25 September 2023 to upload the track, so if you’ve got a musical idea brewing, you’ve got a little bit of time to lay down the demo.

This Opportunity is genre-agnostic – it doesn’t matter whether you’re a hip-hop head, a dance producer, or a singer-songwriter, so long as your idea is sound. MusicTech’s panel of experts will make their selection shortly after submissions close, and will get the opportunity underway. By 25 October 2023, your song will be recorded and we’ll start publishing content to support your new single.

Additional details:

Artist must own 100% of the rights to all submitted content

The selected artist will be chosen by the MusicTech editorial team

Selected artist will be the subject of a MusicTech-produced editorial feature

Entrants require a BandLab Membership

Head to BandLab Opportunities to enter.

[Editor’s note: BandLab Technologies is part of Caldecott Music Group, which is also the parent company of MusicTech, NME Networks]