BandLab Technologies acquires beat marketplace Airbit

“BandLab is best positioned to take it to the next level,” says the CEO of Airbit

BandLab Technologies, the parent company of BandLab, the DAW Cakewalk, and artist services platform ReverbNation has announced the acquisition of beat marketplace Airbit.

The acquisition is effective from today and expands upon BandLab’s full-service creator toolset – which includes the free mobile-first cross-platform DAW and AI musical idea generator Song Starter.

Airbit is, according to its site, “A place to buy beats from the world’s best producers”. Beatmakers create instrumental tracks – usually hip-hop orientated – and upload them to the platform. From there, users – singers or rappers – can purchase a licence to instrumentals, therefore owning the beats and being able to feature them in their own tracks.

BandLab has stated that Airbit users will be able to continue using the service uninterrupted, despite the acquisition. Additionally, as part of the deal, all current employees will be retrained and the CEO of Airbit, Wasim Khamlichi, will step down after a transition period.

Khamlichi has shared a statement about the acquisition:

“Airbit shares BandLab’s ethos of allowing music makers every opportunity to find success,” says the CEO. “Airbit was started with the intent to empower creators as artists and entrepreneurs through new technologies and forward-thinking music monetization tools. Since Airbit was founded in 2009, it has grown to become a powerful platform for hundreds and thousands of creators.

“BandLab is best positioned to take it to the next level”.

“We are thrilled to bring Airbit’s community to BandLab. We are continually looking for opportunities to support BandLab artists in their creative process, and this has been one of our communities’ most requested features,” says BandLab’s CEO and Founder Meng Ru Kuok.

“Thanks to companies like Airbit, self-serve beat marketplaces have become an exciting route for creators to find and purchase high-quality beats to kickstart their creative process. We’re excited to improve the user experience for our creators and introduce new ways for them to earn a living.”

Discover more about BandLab at BandLab.com and find the full announcement at caldecottmusic.com.

[Editor’s note: BandLab and MusicTech are both a part of Caldecott Music Group.]