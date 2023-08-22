Producer reveals how he made over $1,000,000 selling beats on YouTube

Rap producer and YouTuber KXVI has posted a video explaining how he made over $1,000,000 selling beats and collaborating with type beat producers.

Speaking in a video entitled How I Made $1,062,634 Selling Beats Online, the producer explains his journey to success, highlighting that it was through selling beats on digital production marketplace BeatStars, that helped, as well as reaching out to popular producers on YouTube.

The producer – who now collaborates with the likes of Lil Tjay and in 2022 helped produce DJ Khaled, Future and SZA’s BEAUTIFUL – mentions that reaching out to ‘type beat’ producers on the platform played a role in the success story. If you don’t know, ‘type beat’ producers are those – typically in hip-hop – who make beats emulating the style of a specific artist or producer.

KXVI explains how he started to make success selling beats online, especially off one instrumental, Elevate which made him $1,000 – $2,000 a month. Then, a few years later, he met fellow producer Dilly Got It Bumpin’, who showed him how he’d made $30,000 from selling beats on BeatStars in a matter of days, inspiring him to reach the same level of success.

He goes on to say how by sending loops every day to hugely popular type beat producers, resulting in collaborations, he began getting a 50% cut on the beats they sold together via BeatStars. He also started making his own sample packs, later bringing in session musicians for a pack called Elements of Soul, thus improving the quality of the packs, which paid off in terms of popularity and more revenue.

At the end he says, “If I’ve learnt anything form my journey, it’s just that you’ve just got to keep going… everyone I used to make music with when I was 14, everyone who’s kept going for the seven years that I’ve been doing this, they’ve had major placements or made money online from their music. If you keep going, you’re going to find some success from your music.”

