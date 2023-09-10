Acon Digital’s Remix is the “first real-time stem separation plugin”

Remix offers separate outputs for each stem, and you can also control the sensitivity of the detection for each.

Acon Digital has released an AI-powered stem separation plugin called Remix, claiming it’s the “first plugin capable of real-time separation of instrument groups.” Although recent plugins such as Serato Sample 2.0 are capable of stem separation, Acon Digital has stressed its claim that Remix is the first plugin that separates stems in real-time.

So, how does Remix work? It separates instrument groups in real-time and uses technology based on artificial intelligence to break up complete mixes into five stems – Vocals, Piano, Bass, Drums and Other.

These stems can be remixed so that users can, for example, increase the level of the vocals, reduce the level of the drums or even create a karaoke version of their track.

Acon Digital also says that you can also control the sensitivity of the detection for each separate stem so that you can find the right balance between artefacts and spill. All parameters are fully automatable.

Remix also offers separate outputs for each stem, meaning you can route the outputs to separate tracks (if your host allows it), so you can use insert effects.

Have a look at the video below for more information:

Acon Digital Remix is available as VST, VST3 or AAX for both Windows and Mac, or as AU plugins for Mac. There are 32 and 64 bit versions for Windows. The Mac version is 64 bit and runs natively on both Apple Silicon and Intel processors.

Serato Sample 2.0 launched a stem separation plugin in August, and earlier this month (September), it was revealed that FL Studio 21.2 is set to include stem separation tools built into the DAW itself. In fact, we rounded up a whole bunch of stem separation tools in this guide.

Acon Digital has responded to online comments that suggest it’s not the “world’s first” stem separation plugin, and that Serato Sample is already capable of similar results. “[Serato Sample]’s not the same. You’ll have to load the audio first and it doesn’t process the audio input from the host, so they can pre-render in a background thread.

The price is currently listed at $49.90. Find out more on the Acon Digital website.