Yamaha launches FGDP-50 and FGDP-30 finger drumming pads which “prioritise ergonomic comfort”

The new models can be used as standalone instruments or as MIDI controllers.

Yamaha has launched two new finger drumming pads as part of its new FGDP series – the FGDP-50 and -30.

These two products are said to prioritise comfort when playing, and are branded as “all-in-one instruments” that you can play anywhere.

The pads of the FGDPs are arranged in an ergonomic layout, and both models have a built-in speaker, tone generator, and rechargeable lithium-ion battery, with a lightweight body. You can use them as standalone instruments, or as MIDI controllers as both come with a USB port.

Pad hardness and sensitivity allows users to express variations in dynamics and use a variety of drumming techniques like flams and rolls. You can even emulate a cymbal choke – where a drummer would physically grab a cymbal to mute its sound – by pushing down on the pads.

Sounds from Yamaha’s DTX electronic drums series have been re-tuned for the range, and they also include a wide range of newly created electro sounds. Check out more in the video below:

The FGDP-30 includes 1,212 Voices and 39 preset kits, and the higher-spec FGDP-50 includes 1,500 Voices and 48 preset kits. This version also includes eight additional RGB pads, a Session Creator tool which enables you to drum along to backtracks of various music genres, and a Note Repeat function to repeat notes at set tempos and intervals.

Yamaha says of the new range on its website, “Lately, finger drumming performances have been garnering more and more attention at clubs, live concerts, and on social media. These performances use MIDI controllers and multifunction music production equipment requiring high levels of expertise, and while such an overcomplicated approach is possible, it leaves many performers wishing there were a dedicated device optimised for finger drumming.

“Getting the equipment needed, along with the complexity of setting it all up, has been a steep barrier to entry, sometimes preventing beginners from even taking the first steps toward getting started,” it explains. “The new FGDP-50 and FGDP-30 were born from a desire to make it easier for more people to enjoy finger drumming.”

The FGDP-50 and FGDP-30 are priced at £335 and £200 respectively. To view full specifications for both models, visit Yamaha.