FL Studio 21.2 is set to include stem separation tools built into the DAW

A new teaser video has previewed stem separation capabilities in FL Studio’s upcoming 21.2 update, letting you extract vocals, drums and instrumentation from any track directly in the DAW.

In Image-Line FL Studio’s 21.2, it seems stem separation is included right in the Sample menu. A user-uploaded video runs through the new feature, and it shows an ‘extract stems from sample’ option is set to be added, with options to extract ‘drums’, ‘bass�’ and ‘vocals’ specifically, with an ‘other instruments’ option as well.

According to a post on FL forums by Image-Line’s CEO, Scott Fisher, the stem extraction feature will require an internet connection. Fisher explains that by making this an online function, the process becomes “1,000 times faster” by giving users access to ‘terabyte-sized machine learning models.’

“We just wanted to make sure the model was as good as it can be,” the comment reads. “If we can run something like this online (server farm) we can split stems 1000x faster than locally, although we will provide the local option, I am making the point that online connectivity has advantages. We can do things not possible locally. Such as [terabyte]-sized Machine Learning models.”

Responding to a user asking about the DAW’s effectiveness in separating stems from classical music, Fisher says: “The model was trained on contemporary music styles. We can train it for Classical music, but don’t have plans for that in the initial release.”

How effective is the feature? Take a listen below and see for yourself.

Although there has been a flurry of new stem separation plugins and software released recently, none of the major DAWs have featured such tools. Tracktion Waveform Pro, a lesser-known DAW, is the only other to include it directly in the software.

News of FL’s stem separation tool also comes shortly after the announcement of FL Cloud Beta. Free to use while in beta, the addition of FL Cloud will allow users to search through a huge library of loops and samples right from their workstation.

