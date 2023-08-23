Serato Sample 2.0 puts stem separation directly into your DAW – a production gamechanger?

The second iteration of Serato’s software may just alter the art of sampling forever

Auckland-based software developer Serato has released Sample 2.0, bringing stem separation technology as a plugin for your DAW for the first time. The new version of the sampling software also boasts a tweaked workflow for a workflow that’s “simpler than ever before,” the company says.

Following an early preview by content creator Ave McCree yesterday (22 Aug) and six years after version 1, Serato Sample 2.0 is now officially available to download. It packs a “proprietary machine-learning algorithm,” according to the brand, that allows you to quickly isolate and manipulate the instrumentation of any sample.

MusicTech has test-driven an early-release model of the plugin and can confirm that, yes, it’s incredibly easy to separate samples into stems. To do so, you’ll load the Serato Sample 2.0 plugin onto a MIDI channel in your DAW, import a sample from your computer, and isolate or remove a ‘stem’ using the dedicated panel.

There are options to create an acapella, remove a vocal line, isolate a drum beat, extract the entire backline, or dissect a groovy bassline.

The results aren’t perfect, but you’ll likely be impressed with what’s instantly possible.

With the Serato Sample workflow, you’ll be able to chop up the sample and play them in realtime on your keyboard or MIDI controller, too. Parameters for level, filter cutoff, attack, release, key shift and more are available per sample, too.

Also included in Sample 2.0 is Serato DJ’s trusted Pitch ‘n Time technology. This allows you to time-stretch and change the key of your sample with “best-in-class” sound quality, Serato says.

Grammy-winning producer !llmind (who has produced for the likes of Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj and Drake) said, “Sampling used to be just chopping and stretching songs. Now, I get instant access to audio stems in my DAW. [Sample 2.0] completely changes the game.”

This isn’t the first time stem separation technology has been made available – software such as Hit’N’Mix’s RipX DeepRemix/DeepAudio is one notable program that superbly carries out the task. With Serato bringing the tech in a plugin, though, we will surely see many beatmakers’ workflow change.

You can buy Serato Sample 2.0 now for $149 or subscribe for $10 per month.

Learn more at serato.com.