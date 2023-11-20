Glastonbury 2024 tickets took only an hour to sell out

Missed out? You can try again in the resale in the spring.

Tickets for next year’s Glastonbury Festival sold out in less than an hour, with all tickets bought by 10am yesterday morning (19 November).

Announcing the news on X – formerly Twitter – festival organisers said: “Our thanks to everyone who bought one and we’re sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand greatly exceeded supply.”

If you missed out, though, there will be a resale for cancelled and returned tickets in the spring.

Emily Eavis, co-organiser of the festival, has hinted that a huge American name could be among the headliners next year, and Madonna is one of the names mooted.

And, after the festival was criticised this year for a set of all-male headliners, she said that there may be two female headliners on the Pyramid Stage next year.

In an Instagram post, Eavis thanked everybody who tried to get a ticket. She said, “We’re blown away that so many people want to come (we all still remember the years when they didn’t!) and I’m sorry that many of you missed out.

“Demand far exceeds supply and with many millions of devices trying at once, it means the system can only work at a certain speed. But we don’t take any of your support for granted. And there will, as always, be a resale of any cancelled tickets in the spring, so please don’t give up hope if you did miss out today.”

Glastonbury’s 2024 line-up is set to be announced early next year. In 2023, Arctic Monkeys, Elton John, Lizzo and Guns N’ Roses topped the bill, with other big names including Lil Nas X, Wizkid, Fatboy Slim, and Fred again..

And alongside Madonna, the favourites to headline the Pyramid Stage in 2024 include Taylor Swift, who was set to headline the festival in 2020 before it was cancelled due to the pandemic, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, and Coldplay.

Stay up to date with all the news via the official Glastonbury 2024 website.