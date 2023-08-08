Over 100 independent UK nightclubs have closed in the last 12 months

And it could get worse before it gets better.

Over 100 independent nightclubs around the UK have closed in the last year, according to a new report.

The report from CGA Neilson suggests that over 30% of clubs in the UK closed between June 2020 and June 2023, with around 12% of those closures coming in the last 12 months. In June 2020, there were 991 independent clubs active in the UK. But by June 2023, that number had decreased to 649.

These closures are thought to be down to rising energy costs and the ongoing cost of living crisis, and Michael Kill of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has said we could see further closures before the end of the year.

“The recent figures from CGA Neilson are extremely alarming, and if taken back to 2019 show an even more dramatic picture for these businesses, with losses nearer 40%,” he said (via Mixmag). “These businesses are facing some critical challenges, with many not knowing whether they will survive over the coming months.

“We have constantly highlighted to the Government the concerns around these businesses, particularly independent venues,” said Kill. “Without further support we may lose many more of these businesses before the end of the year.”

In November last year, the NTIA said that an average of 14 clubs were closing each month, and that one in three nightclubs would be closing by the end of 2022.

Among the clubs that have closed over the last few years have been the likes of Printworks, The Drumsheds, and The Cause, and it looks as though things could get worse before they get better. However, there are some reasons to be cheerful, with London’s XOYO opening a new club in Birmingham next month, and Printworks coming back in 2026.