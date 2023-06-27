Pioneer DJ’s CDJ-3000 now lets you stream Beatport’s music catalogue

Pioneer DJ has implemented StreamingDirectPlay into the CDJ-3000, bringing Beatport Streaming to DJ booths around the globe.

The new feature is available via the new firmware 3.0 update, and lets you access the entire Beatport Streaming catalogue of over 11 million songs. You can browse, play and mix music without ever connecting to a laptop. You’ll just need a reliable internet connection, of course, and a Beatport Professional or Advanced plan.

Once you’re set up, you can stream across up to four CDJ-3000s via the Pro DJ Link network – so long as at least one of your CDJs on the deck is connected to the internet.

When you choose a track from the Beatport Streaming platform, the CDJ-3000 will automatically analyse the file, giving you a visual representation of the song’s waveform. You can then use the unit’s quantising, loop, cue and Beat Sync features for precise beat matching and mixing.

Check out Pioneer DJ’s launch video below for a tutorial on accessing StreamingDirectPlay.

Songs are streamable at different audio qualities depending on which plan you’re subscribed to. If you’re on a Beatport Professional plan, you can stream AAC files at 256kpbs; if you’re an Advanced subscriber, you can stream AAC files at 128kbps – no lossless audio formats available just yet.

Though this is a new feature to Pioneer DJ’s flagship DJ deck, the brand has trailed a few years behind its competitors. Denon DJ has included streaming capabilities on its DJ players since 2020. DJ software such as Serato DJ, Virtual DJ and Pioneer’s own rekordbox have been capable of streaming from the likes of Beatport, SoundCloud GO and Tidal for several years, too.

But, candidly, Pioneer DJ’s players are far more ubiquitous at clubs, venues and festivals. With the CDJ-3000 now boasting streaming, we might see the technology being fully embraced – it might well prove to be a solution to corrupt USB sticks ruining a DJ’s entire set. So long as the venue has a flawless internet connection, anyway.

So bummed about the show last night 😞.

Complete nightmare disaster.

20mins before stage time somehow my USBs corrupted when I updated the set and NOTHING would load at all.

Was literally airdropping songs to Garrix’s USBs on my way to stage.

Still no idea what happened…

Songs… — Zedd (@Zedd) March 25, 2023

To access the Beatport Streaming platform and your saved library from any CDJ-3000, you’ll just need to use your Beatport login on the device.

Find out more about Beatport subscriptions at beatport.com, and learn about Pioneer’s CDJ-3000 at pioneerdj.com.