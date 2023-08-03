Tame Impala and Thundercat release limited cheetah print 7” vinyl record of No More Lies

Thundercat and Tame Impala have released a limited edition 7” vinyl of their collaboration track, No More Lies.

The limited-edition record, whose album artwork depicts a photo of a cheetah, fittingly dons a single-sided cheetah screenprint 7” disc. It can be pre-ordered now but won’t be released until 29 September on Brainfeeder.

The song, released in April 2023, is the first new Thundercat music the musician has released in three years. It’s a roaring pairing between the two, with their respective styles complimenting one another well; Thundercat’s synth noodling works well with Kevin Parker’s vocals.

On the track, Thundercat reflects on a failed relationship, admitting, “But it’s not your fault, I’m just kind of ass”. The track concludes with a raw monologue where he ponders the paradox of honesty and care in relationships: “I speak the truth because I care, yet I also deceive for the same reason.”

“I’ve wanted to work with Kevin since the very first Tame Impala album,” Thundercat writes in the release bio. “I feel that I knew that us working together would be special. I’ve been excited about this song for a long time and hope to create more with Kevin in the future.”

One fan comments on Bandcamp: “The world needs a whole album of this collaboration… soundtrack of the summer 2023…”

He also recently told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: “For me personally, this is one of the greater moments. I don’t even know where to begin with this,” he gushed. “This is me and Kevin Parker. And from the day I heard Kevin’s music, I knew me and him could do something. I knew it from the minute I heard it, I was like, ‘Man, I would’ve been in his band.’”

The limited cheetah print 7” record of No More Lies can be purchased via Thundercat’s Bandcamp page.