Thundercat on his surprise Tame Impala collab: “From the day I heard Kevin’s music, I knew me and him could do something”

Thundercat has opened up about his recent collaboration with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker on the track No More Lies.

The singer was speaking to Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1 when he revealed his admiration for Tame Impala and the surreal experience of making music together with the man.

“For me personally, this is one of the greater moments. I don’t even know where to begin with this,” he gushed. “This is me and Kevin Parker. And from the day I heard Kevin’s music, I knew me and him could do something. I knew it from the minute I heard it, I was like, ‘Man, I would’ve been in his band.’”

“I remember saying something like, ‘I’m a fan of your music,’ it almost feels like tongue-in-cheek. But there’s a part of it where I’m like, genuinely, for me, I own all your albums.”

He shared how Parker’s song Apocalypse Dreams got him through “one of the hardest moments” of his life, saying “That song, I can distinctly remember myself in the car crying and screaming the lyrics to that song, but it was coming out like vomit.”

“It was kind of one of those things where I’m like, maybe if I ever meet him one day and here we are. There’s only a couple songs like that, it helped me cope… I told him and I was like, ‘The minute you said ‘Everything is changing,’ it just made me feel okay.’ And I then I was like, ‘Kevin, I don’t think you understand what I’m saying.’ So what you’re hearing with this is everything from that. That’s what this feels like for me.”

“Yeah, he’s a G. Yeah. Kevin’s sick, man,” he added.

The artist also mentioned that he made sure to keep his excitement in check while working with Parker, saying “I’m way too… the ADD’s in full swing. I didn’t know if I should just immediately get naked and sacrifice myself. I was like, ‘Kevin,’ I was like, ‘Hey, you like me?’ I was like, ‘Hey, can I play some music?’”

“I��’d already know he’s chill as hell. So I’m pretty sure that I was like, ‘You got to let me know if I’m messing up right now. You got to let me know if I’m talking too much.’ He’s like, ‘Nah, it’s fine.’ And I’m like, ‘Are you sure?’ Because I was like, ‘I got a lot of stuff to talk to you about.’ But I think we genuinely warmed up to each other.”

