“Don’t be worried about your first 50 tracks – we learn from our s**t that doesn’t work”: Steve Aoki gives advice for budding DJs and producers 

Steve Aoki has given some blanket advice for beginner producers, suggesting that up-and-coming music makers shouldn’t worry too much about their first 50 tracks, but use them as a learning experience to grow from instead.

Aoki shared his wisdom during a Twitch stream where he offered feedback to 10 budding music makers who put their own spin on his track, REMIX RUMBLE, which he created for online game, Teamfight Tactics.

READ MORE: BandLab announces expansion of partnership with FUGA to offer worldwide digital music distribution

Alongside stream hosts Mortdog and RobinSongz, the trio gave Aoki’s own version an initial spin, before sharing praise and critique for the top 10 remixes, which were all created using BandLab. “Steve created [his] own remix to kick off the set, and last week we created a partnership with BandLab which allows you to create your own custom remixes using the stems from remix rumble,” says host Mortdog.

“If you guys don’t know about BandLab, it’s this incredible music social community of tens of millions of creators and fans all around the world, you’ve probably already seen it on TikTok. Apparently it’s like if Garageband and SoundCloud had a baby,” he says.

The top ten songs are by:

Rain 101

Lling Lling

RKType

Ooyu & Pealeaf

Cjbeards

Toyko

TaeKDA

TGMS77

BYTE CLUB

CLE

Towards the end of the stream, Aoki is asked if he has any further advice for those looking to get into music making. The producer explains that he feels BandLab is a “great onboarding” tool for beginners, and adds: “It’s all in your mind. The barrier of entry is a blockade that we create, and there’s so many tools now to be able to produce, to write music, to pick up an instrument. Yes you do need a little bit of money… but on YouTube the education is free.”

He goes on to explain that putting in time is most important when growing your skills, and that secondly, finding a community of like minded producers is also key: “They will give you all the passion, desire. They will break down that barrier of entry for you,” he says. “Don’t be worried about your first 50 [tracks],” he later concludes. “We learn from our shit that doesn’t work.”

You can listen to all top 10 remixes and more on the Remix Rumble website. You can also check out more from Steve Aoki on his official website too.