BandLab announces expansion of partnership with FUGA to offer worldwide digital music distribution

Creators can release their music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, TikTok and more through BandLab Distribution.

Social music creation platform BandLab has expanded its existing partnership with FUGA to offer worldwide digital music distribution as one of its promotion tools for artists.

BandLab Distribution is exclusively available through the platform’s paid membership plan. The brand says it is the “first mobile music creation app to empower artists effortlessly from inspiration through recording, mixing, mastering, and ultimately, the release of their music on major platforms.”

By using this feature, artists can release their music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, TikTok and more. Impressively, musicians get to keep 100 percent of their royalties through doing so.

Other marketing and artist services are also available to use, as well as access to exclusive career opportunities. It is available now on the web and is rolling out progressively across Android and iPhone devices globally.

“The success of BandLab users powering the charts continues to amaze us, and finally launching digital music distribution fully to our BandLab community represents a significant step towards fulfilling our mission to streamline the artistic path and empower creators at every stage of their journey,” says Meng Kuok, CEO and co-founder of BandLab Technologies.

“We firmly believe that artists, regardless of where they are in the world, should have access to tools that enable them to maximise the potential of their creativity, and this feature is tailored to do precisely that.”

Christiaan Kröner, President of FUGA, adds, “BandLab has made pioneering steps in the music industry to provide independent creators with the tools they need to make, share and promote their music with fans across the world.

“FUGA is proud to continue its longstanding partnership with BandLab Technologies and provide its own proprietary technology and service offering as the backdrop to BandLab’s distribution infrastructure. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the BandLab team in a shared commitment and mission to empower global creators.”

BandLab Distribution is available to those with a paid membership. This costs $14.95 a month. Find out more over at BandLab.