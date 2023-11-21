Riot Games teams up with Steve Aoki and BandLab for Teamfight Tactics Remix Rumble update

Riot Games has enlisted Steve Aoki and BandLab for its most ambitious update yet to Teamfight Tactics, which has involved putting a musical spin on the game.

In the game’s 10th update, Remix Rumble, players aren’t just battling to the top but encounter new musical-themed elements along the way. The game incorporates a wide variety of genres, including 8-bit chiptunes, country, disco, pop, punk, emo, EDM, and more, as well as other elements inspired by Riot’s pioneering virtual bands.

Players can incorporate characters – or Champions – representing different genres into their roster, or stick to one and reap the benefits of the synergies of the playable characters. They also have specific powers based on the genre they represent – for example, disco groups can drop a disco ball on their playfield, which heals its nearby allies in a dazzling light show.

The update also includes an array of new arenas to battle within within, including a special K/DA arena that

features interactive light show and multiple visual phases.

Aoki’s contribution comes in the form of a remix used to soundtrack the game’s trailer, titled League of Legends – Remix Rumble (Steve Aoki Remix) which utilises sounds from the game – check it out below.

In a new video posted to Instagram, Aoki introduced another way that fans could engage with the game. They are able to use BandLab to make their own remixes, which they can submit for consideration to play in a listening party on 29th November.

However, despite the musical elements, Riot Games has assured players that Teamfight Tactics isn’t turning into a rhythm game. “The same core Teamfight Tactics is firmly in place – it’s just going to sound even more incredible.,” it says per a press release.

The game is available to play as of today (21st November) on PC and mobile. The update also includes a UX refresh on mobile, providing a visual and UI upgrade to better match the PC experience and it is also now supported on tablets.