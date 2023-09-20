Spotify unveils tool for artists to pay to promote music on home screen

The newest feature, Showcase, will allow artists to promote new music, upcoming releases and more, by appearing as a mobile banner on top of Spotify’s homepage.

The newest feature, named Showcase, allows artists to promote new music, upcoming releases, anniversaries and more, by appearing as a mobile banner at the top of Spotify’s homepage.

According to Spotify, the aim of Showcase is to not only “hype” up an existing fan base, but also re-engage listeners that may not have interacted with an artist in a while. As a result of trials, the streaming service has claimed that those who see a Showcase are six more times more likely to stream a promoted release.

Artists can use Showcase to reach listeners in around 30 different markets, which are mainly defined as “active” and “previously active” listeners.

For example, artists have the option to target their advertisement to “super listeners”, “moderate listeners” and “light listeners”, as well as those that haven’t intentionally streamed their music in at least 28 days.

Alongside the launch of Showcase is also Showcase reporting, where artists can access data which shows how a campaign drives engagement. It tracks “amplified listeners”, “reactivated listeners” and “new active listeners”.

Budgets for Showcase campaigns start at $100 when booked via Spotify for Artists and run until you either spend your budget or 14 days after your campaign starts, whichever comes first.

Spotify has released a series of new features in the last few months, such as the Daylist.

The new Daylist feature involves the platform analysing a user’s daily listening trends, which it uses to create a playlist that is updated several times a day. The playlist it creates is unique to every user and is designed to match their mood as the day goes on.

For more information about Showcase, you can head to Spotify’s website.