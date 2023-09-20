This new drawing-based synthesizer makes sequencing easier than ever

Plugin manufacturer blööps has launched blöcks, a drawing-based sequencer and percussion synthesizer made for Ableton Live.

The sequencer works using four colour-coded blocks, which draw the sequence. By clicking and dragging blocks, users can draw the sequence that they want the plugin to play. Every time the main sequencer passes a block, the corresponding colour-coded sequencer moves one step.

The green block controls the pitch of the note, as well as the type-blend between kick, hi-hat and percussion. The purple block is responsible for filtering and distortion, while the pink block adds modulation to the sound with either ring or amplitude modulation. Finally, the blue block adds a comb filter set spatialise effect or a variable speed rhythmic delay.

As well as the blocks, there are three additional controls which can be added to the sequence. This includes ‘hold’, which makes the sequencer stop on the marked step for 2, 3 or 4 counts. There is also ‘ratchet’ which makes the sequencer repeat the step for 2, 3 or 4 times in one count. Finally, ‘connector’ make blocks sound together, either resulting in a new sound or alternating the corresponding coloured sequence.

blöcks also has an option to map any external controls to seven sequencers, which can be modulated accordingly. Users can offset these controls to a desirable state or enable the slew button to make a smooth transition between slider values.

blöcks also comes with a standalone MIDI version, which can be dropped before any synthesizer to use blöcks as a sequencer.

blöcks is currently available for $29 via blööps.