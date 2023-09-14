Spotify launches new Daylist feature based on daily listening habits

The customised playlists are designed to reflect how users’ listening habits change throughout a typical day.

Spotify has debuted a new customised playlist feature based on users’ daily listening habits.

The new Daylist feature involves the platform analysing a user’s daily listening trends, which it uses to create a playlist that is updated several times a day. The playlist it creates is unique to every user and is designed to match their mood as the day goes on.

The feature is the streaming giant’s latest move into customised playlist offerings. For some time now, it has curated five daily mixes for listeners based on genres and artists they listen to frequently, and offered recommendations in the form of its Discover Weekly and Release Radar features.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek announced the new feature on his personal social media by sharing his own personal Daylist.

“Today, we launched our newest feature Daylist, a playlist that evolves with you throughout the day. What did I learn from mine? Well, for starters, my best days start with early morning hip-hop and apparently I manifest tropical vibes as the sun goes down. Who knew? What’s your Daylist looking like?” he wrote.

Today, we launched our newest feature daylist, a playlist that evolves with you throughout the day. What did I learn from mine? Well, for starters, my best days start with early morning hip hop and apparently I manifest tropical vibes as the sun goes down. Who knew? 🤣What’s your… pic.twitter.com/94Ux7vKcTp — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) September 12, 2023

Spotify has also incorporated emotional analyses into users’ annual highlights and playlists with its popular year-end feature Spotify Wrapped.

Users can find their new Daylist through the app, searching ‘Daylist’ within Spotify or by following this link.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Spotify is missing out on an estimated $38 million by unknowingly steering listeners towards less cost-effective white-noise podcasts.

According to a report by Bloomberg, white noise podcast creators might be earning up to $18,000 per month through advertising. They account for three million daily consumption hours on Spotify as of January 2023, a number that’s been propelled by the platform’s algorithmic push for ‘talk’ content.

Spotify considered removing white noise podcasts due to their popularity, Spotify told Bloomberg, directing users to more cost-effective programming, which could increase the company’s annual gross profit by $38 million. However, this proposal did not come to fruition, and white noise podcasts continue to be available on the platform.