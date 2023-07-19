Recluse Audio is offering all its VST plugins for free

Pulsar 2.0, Reflections, Auto Visualiser, Flanger, Pulsar Vintage and Rompler – all previously $40 each – are now free of charge.

Recluse Audio has made all six of its VST plugins free to download forever.

The move allows free access for users to the Pulsar 2.0, Reflections, Auto Visualiser (used on Max4Live), Flanger, Pulsar Vintage, and Rompler.

The plugins, that were originally $40 each, are now completely free of charge to use.

Recluse Audio founder Ryan Devens has also given a walk through of all the parameters of Pulsar, which you can check out below:

In more plug-in news, MusicTech has rounded up all of the newest plug-ins available this week.

Starting off with the Scheps Omni Channel 2 by Waves, it offers an extended version of the original strip which was co-designed by Grammy-winning mixer Andrew Scheps, combining compression, EQ, and saturation in one single window.

Next is the Octave Cat by Cherry Audio. This virtual instrument based on the 1976 synth The CAT by Octave Electronics offers over 300 presets, dual panel views, and extended effects capabilities.

Also up for grabs is Diffuse by Daniel Gergely, which is a unique plugin that combines delay, reverb, reverse, freeze, filter, modulation, tremolo, octave, and shimmer effects in a customisable XY pad.

To download Recluse Audio’s VST plugins, you can head over to their website.