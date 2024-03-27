NME and Bose partner for C24 mixtape – and if you’re a BandLab user, your music could be featured

Interested? Submissions to feature on the C24 mixtape must be sent by 8 April 2024.

Bose and NME have announced a joint project, the C24 mixtape, an NME-curated compilation that not only showcases upcoming talent but also gives new artists a chance to get involved.

The C24 project brings in the social music platform BandLab, giving the platform’s artists and bands a chance to submit their own music in the hope of it being selected to feature on the mixtape.

This next step in the C-Series follows the success of C23, which gave a step up for emerging talent such as King Princess, Genesis Owusu, and 070 Shake after it was released in March 2023. The 15-track mixtape also featured exclusive music from more established acts such as Jockstrap, Flo Milli and Danielle Ponder. Artists featured on C23 were also invited to play as part of the mixtape series’ grand launch event at SXSW in Austin, Texas, last year.

Details for this exciting next edition have now been revealed. Releasing sometime this summer, it will land on all major music streaming platforms, but there will also be a limited production run of 500 physical vinyl records and ultra-exclusive cassette tapes. A special edition print magazine dedicated to C24 will also coincide with the mixtape’s release.

How to enter C24

If you’re a member of BandLab’s 100 million-strong community of musicians, you can be in with the chance of getting yourself on C24. Your entry will be judged by the C24 panel.

The winning submission will earn a spot on the compilation and will be prominently featured throughout the entire Bose x NME C24 campaign. Submissions are currently being accepted through the link provided below, with the deadline set for midnight GMT on 8 April 2024.

Find out more and enter at Bose x NME C24.