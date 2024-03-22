BandLab hits “pivotal moment” as it surpasses 100 million users worldwide

“This story is not just about a number; it’s about the next generation of music creators.”

Music creation platform BandLab has surpassed 100 million users worldwide, marking a “pivotal moment” for the brand and its future.

BandLab was founded in 2015 with the aim to break down the technical, geographic, and creative barriers for musicians and fans. The vast number of BandLab users “means more diversity, more creativity, and more voices” are being heard across the globe, according to the brand.

Speaking of the new milestone, BandLab CEO Meng Ru Kuok says to Bloomberg: “It’s funny when you get to these large milestones, especially something like 100 million, which is slightly hard to fathom in terms of the scale of the number. I think that’s just the result of how fast things have grown.

“Seeing artists go on to major labels and independent labels is a great, great joy and success for us,” Kuok adds. “Our relationship with an artist doesn’t end when they progress in the industry.”

BandLab adds in a press release: “This story is not just about a number; it’s about the next generation of music creators”. The platform is also set to continue its commitment to “free, innovative” tools to empower creators as it continues to grow year-over-year. Currently, people in the US account for around 30 per cent of BandLab’s users and represent its largest market.

The news follows from comments made by BandLab CEO Meng Ru Kuok in December 2023 when he shared his belief that there will eventually be “over one billion music creators by 2030, potentially even sooner”.

At the time, he told Music Business Worldwide: “I also believe the definition of a ‘music creator’ or ‘musician’ will change, just as the definition of a ‘photographer’ has changed with the advent of smartphones. That is to say, hopefully we can and will both be right.”

In January, the platform launched BandLab Licensing, a new programme to help users monetise their music, all while allowing them to retain full artistic control. It offers a comprehensive licensing solution, covering synchronisation for film, TV, games, and advertising, along with extending streaming licences for exclusive, rights-cleared content.

Find out more about BandLab.

[Editor’s note: BandLab and MusicTech are both part of Caldecott Music Group]