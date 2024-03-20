Universal Audio has slashed $250 off its UAD Essentials bundle – deal ends 1 April and no, we’re not joking

Get your hands on those rich analogue tones heard on decades of classic albums for just $49.

Looking to add more effects to your production arsenal without breaking the bank? UAD’s latest deal on its Essentials bundle might just be the perfect solution.

From now till 1 April – we’re serious – the audio brand is offering an attractive $250 off its Essentials bundle (usual price $299), which features 11 “must-have” UAD offerings that “gives you the rich analogue tones heard on decades of classic albums”.

Available now through Plugin Boutique, the $49 bundle requires no UAD hardware. When bought separately, the plugins are worth over $1,000.

Here’s what you’ll get with the Essentials collection:

Teletronix LA-2A Leveler Collection (3 plug-ins)

Pultec Passive EQ Collection (3 plug-ins)

Century Tube Channel Strip

Oxide Tape Recorder

Galaxy Tape Echo

Pure Plate Reverb

PolyMAX Synth

To sweeten things further, Plugin Boutique is also running a deal where you can buy any two UAD plugins for just $99. The deal was originally priced at $499, which means a delicious $400 in savings that could go to new synths, new mics, new MIDI controllers — you get the point.

Universal Audio hardware owners can pick from the entire UAD library of around 130-140 plugins that run on UA (DSP) hardware (30 of these are now native), while non-Universal Audio hardware owners can pick only from Native plugins.

“UA plugins perfectly model the best vintage gear and instruments as used by your favourite artists, engineers, and producers for decades. Now the authentic analogue sound of UA plugins is available natively for Mac and Windows with no UA hardware required. Save up to 83 percent on UAD Essentials Edition & the Custom 2 Bundle in our time-limited sale,” says Plugin Boutique.